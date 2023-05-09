Highlights: More state qualifiers arise at Great Falls crosstown meet

GREAT FALLS — In the last meet before heading to Butte for Eastern AA divisional, Great Falls and CMR added more athletes to their state qualifying list. Reed Harris jumped to the second spot in the state for the 100m dash while his teammate Ryder English hit 11.3 to qualify for the state meet. Wyatt DeVoss hit a new PR in the discus with 151’ 2.5 inches and reigning state champion Anthony Okes threw 157’ 1 inch. You can find the full results for the meet below.

Click here for results.