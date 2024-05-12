Highlights: District 1B, 8C, and 10C track meets in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The track and field postseason has arrived. Districts 1B, 8C and 10C held a combined meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls on Saturday.

For District 1B, the top six finishers will advance to the divisional meet in Glasgow beginning on Friday. Districts 8C and 10C and will take the top five placers from this meet, and move them along to the Northern C divisional. The Northern C meet will be held at at Great Falls High starting Thursday

Click here for full results of district 1B.

Click here for full results of district 8C.

Click here for full results of district 10C.

