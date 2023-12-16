High School Wrestling: Great Falls CMR hosts annual Holiday Classic

GREAT FALLS — The CMR Holiday Classic wrapped up on Saturday after schools from all across the state traveled to Great Falls to compete in the open tournament. Below are the list of winners by weight class.

Boys

103 — Danny Green, Billings Skyview

113 — Caelv Floerching, Great Falls

120 — Chris Grossman, Billings Skyview

126 — Keyan Hernandez, Billings West

132 — Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior

138 — Christop Acuna, Billings Senior

145 — Jace Komac, Great Falls

152 — Kale Baumann, Great Falls

160 — Dylan Block, Great Falls

170 — Logan Cole, Billings Senior

182 — Wyatt Elam, Fergus (Lewistown)

205 — Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead

285 — Sawyer Troupe, Kalispell Flathead

Girls

100 — River Cote, Ronan

107 — Angelina Escarcega, Poplar

114 — Madalyn Deiter, Great Falls CMR

120 — Bella Downing, Kalispell Flathead

126 — Meadow Mahlmeiste, Lockwood

132 — Mackenzie Neal, Billings Senior

138 — Yasmine Tasty-McKay, Browning

145 — Paige Gershmel, Billings senior

152 — Celia Jaeger, Billings Senior

165 — Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior

185 — KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade

235 — Tirza TwoTeeth, Ronan