High School Wrestling: Great Falls CMR hosts annual Holiday Classic

GREAT FALLS — The CMR Holiday Classic wrapped up on Saturday after schools from all across the state traveled to Great Falls to compete in the open tournament. Below are the list of winners by weight class.
Boys
103 — Danny Green, Billings Skyview
113 — Caelv Floerching, Great Falls
120 — Chris Grossman, Billings Skyview
126 — Keyan Hernandez, Billings West
132 — Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior
138 — Christop Acuna, Billings Senior
145 — Jace Komac, Great Falls
152 — Kale Baumann, Great Falls
160 — Dylan Block, Great Falls
170 — Logan Cole, Billings Senior
182 — Wyatt Elam, Fergus (Lewistown)
205 — Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead
285 — Sawyer Troupe, Kalispell Flathead
Girls
100 — River Cote, Ronan
107 — Angelina Escarcega, Poplar
114 — Madalyn Deiter, Great Falls CMR
120 — Bella Downing, Kalispell Flathead
126 — Meadow Mahlmeiste, Lockwood
132 — Mackenzie Neal, Billings Senior
138 — Yasmine Tasty-McKay, Browning
145 — Paige Gershmel, Billings senior
152 — Celia Jaeger, Billings Senior
165 — Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior
185 — KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade
235 — Tirza TwoTeeth, Ronan