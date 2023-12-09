High school basketball teams battle at Shelby Coyote Classic

SHELBY — Day 2 of the Shelby Coyote Classic tipped off Friday morning as most teams got their first taste of action for this high school basketball season. Following are scores and highlights from Friday's action:

Eureka boys 75, Chinook 64

The first half was a back-and-forth affair but Eureka went on a late run to take a 35-27 lead by the break. The Sugarbeeters got going in the third, fighting all the way back to cut the lead down to 49-48 heading into the final frame.

The fourth quarter belonged solely to the Lions. Eureka went on a 22-3 run, giving them a 70-52 lead. Chinook was able to cut it down to 9 but by that time it was all too late.

Braden Casazza led all scorers with 33 points for the Lions, and Parker Bates added another 13. Jackson Nordboe led Chinook with 24 points and Gyme Kelley put up 18 in their efforts.

Chinook girls 78, Eureka 28

Chinook controlled the pace and the score board from start to finish. The Sugarbeeters established a 12 point lead at the end of the first quarter and the lead only got bigger from there. By half time, Chinook led Eureka 47-21 and kept their foot on the gas after the break.

Dylan Sharp led the Lions with 7 points. Hallie Neibauer, Alexus Seymour, and Hannah Schoen combined for 61 points to lead the Chinook.

Malta boys 65, Belt 60

In a game that looked like it could have been over after the first quarter, it came down to the final few possessions. Malta went up 24-9 after the first eight minutes but the Huskies chipped away at the lead one possession at a time. By the end of the third quarter it was just a three point game.

The fourth quarter was tightly contested and came down to a three pointer from Malta’s Dawson Hammond in the final minute. Belt had a chance to tie at the end of regulation but turned the ball over on the inbounds pass and the Mustangs scored once more to secure the win.

Malta’s Bohdi Brenden was the games leader scorer with 25 points. Four Huskies scored in double figures, led by 13 from Clayton Jassen.

Malta girls 52, Belt 46

This game was almost identical to the boys game. Malta started the game with a 13-0 run and finished the first quarter with a 16-5 lead. Belt’s Addison Urick exploded in the third quarter, scoring eight unanswered points by herself. The Huskies outscored Malta 19-12 in the third to get within four points at 40-36.

Malta came up with big stops on one end and big buckets on the other end to hold on for the win. They were paced by 17 points from Denvyr Tuss and 13 from Elly Anderson. Urick scored 16 for Belt.

Fairfield boys 54, Three Forks 51

Fairfield leading scorer: Payton Swensen - 19

Three Forks leading scorer: Dylan Swenson - 16

Three Forks girls 45, Fairfield 35

Three Forks leading scorer: Tanaya Hauser - 13

Fairfield leading scorer: Sienna Kline - 9

Shelby boys 75, Saint Ignatius 39

Shelby leading scorer: Kyle McDermott - 36

Saint Ignatius leading scorer: Landon WalksOverIce - 14

Shelby girls 47, Saint Ignatius 42

Shelby leading scorer: Cameron Blevins - 11

Saint Ignatius leading scorer: Kason Page - 12