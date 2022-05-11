Helena High seniors, Onespot-danforth, Mattfeldt sign to continue athletic careers

HELENA — Two Helena High Bengals athletes signed their letter of intent to continue their athletic careers on the collegiate level.

The first signing of the day was for Kaitlyn Onespot-danforth, who will be attending lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington.

“I thought it would be really good to like, go like to the next level, because i just love volleyball so much. i want to see what else i can do with my volleyball,” she said.

Onespot-danforth plans on studying architecture or interior design while at the junior college, and hopes to continue her volleyball career after her two years there.

As for Sydney Mattfeldt, she’ll be attending Montana State University, where she will be a part of their track and field team as a thrower (shotput, discus, hammer, and weight indoor).

“Montana state is a really big thing. and my family always been important to me somewhere I've grown up around something I've been really excited for. so it's just kind of the perfect place close to home, family invested; it's kind of kind of ideal, i guess,” she said about the University.

Though the Mattfeldt family has plenty of ties to Montana State, Sydney will be the first of her family to be a part of MSU athletics. She plans to study kinesiology and go into physical therapy.

Onespot-danforth and Mattfeldt are also teammates on the Helena High track team, and were thrilled to share their signing day with each other.

“It's super cool. I'm so happy for her. I love that she's successful too and it's super exciting to see that and it makes it even more special,” Mattfeldt said.