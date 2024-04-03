Helena High, Helena Capital softball sweeps Great Falls High, CMR

GREAT FALLS — BHelena High and Helena Capital finished 2-0 on Tuesday evening, picking up Class AA softball wins against Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR in non-conference action.

Helena High 8, Great Falls 6

The Bengals used two extra innings to capture the win over Great Falls High. The Bison got on the board first with a two-RBI single from Mackenzie Noble. They took a 3-0 lead in the third after Izzy Saunders came home on a wild pitch.

The Bengals finally brought in a run during the fourth when Rylie Schlepp got a base hit with the bases loaded. The Bison proceeded to walk the next two batters and tie the game at 3-3.

Helena took a 5-4 lead in the sixth as Ashley Koenig drove in two runs on a base hit. In the top of the seventh, the Bengals extended that lead to 6-4 as Kelleigh McKay hit a ground ball into the outfield and allowed Haleigh Tavary to cross home.

The Bengals were one out away from securing the win but the Bison’s Noble drove in her third run of the game to make it 6-5. On the next at-bat for the Bison, the second strike was called but an out of control throw back to the pitcher allowed Drew Swingley to steal home and knot the game at 6-6.

In the ninth inning, Schlepp sent the first pitch over the fence for a home run to give Helena a 7-6 lead. Helena scored one more run and kept the Bison off the board in the bottom half of the inning.

Helena Capital 14, CMR 9

The Bruins jumped out to an early 6-1 lead. In the third, Riley Chandler crossed home plate for a six-run advantage. The lead was extended to 8-1 in the fourth when Ali Miller cranked one down the third baseline allowing Taylor Sayers to score from third. By the end of the inning Capital was ahead 11-1.

CMR’s bats got hot later in the game but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The scores of the other games were: Helena High 4, Great Falls 3; Helena Capital 14, Great Falls 1.

