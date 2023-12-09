Havre takes both ends of Class A hoops doubleheader over East Helena

EAST HELENA — Havre swept a Class A boys and girls basketball doubleheader against East Helena on Friday.

Havre's boys dominated on the road, winning 82-48 behind a big second half from Kash Keller, who finished with 16 points, and Ryker O'Leary, who finished with eight. DeonDray Ellis led East Helena with 11 and Kodi Novak added seven in the second half.

Havre's girls, a perennial Class A power, trailed by nine points at halftime but took over in the second half, routing the Vigilantes 69-41 behind sophomore duo of Sierra Parker and Ariana Gary who each finished in double figures.

