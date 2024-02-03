Kellen Harrison's 28 points lead No. 1 Bozeman past No. 4 Billings West, 63-55

BILLINGS — Top-ranked Bozeman High led nearly wire-to-wire Friday night on the way to a 63-55 road win at No. 4 Billings West.

Kellen Harrison led everybody in scoring with 28 points for the Hawks (12-0). Rocky Lencioni finished with 19. Cade Tyson led West (8-4) with 17 points as the Bears' only player in double figures.

Bozeman led 18-10 after the opening quarter before West drew to within 28-26 at halftime thanks to Tyson's deep 3 buzzer-beater in front of the Hawks' bench.

For highlights, see the video player above. Bozeman plays at Billings Skyview on Saturday.