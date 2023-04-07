Hamilton's home game moved to East Helena due to Montana weather

HELENA — Unfortunately, Hamilton had its most recent home game moved to Ryan Fields in Helena this Tuesday afternoon due to some blustery weather and nasty field conditions in Hamilton.

From the turf in East Helena to the diamond in Helena, East Helena and Hamilton were also trying to beat the snow as they faced off against each other in a quick series.

The Broncs must have assumed it was on their home field as they ran away late in the varsity game by a score of 14-4.

East Helena would cut it back within one run late in the fourth inning before Hamilton really started to pull away. It was the first real test of the season for both squads as Hamilton comes into the game with an undefeated record. EHHS (2-2) has struggled as of late but had high hopes heading into this series as they looked to bounce back after a tough loss versus the Stevensville Yellowjackets.

Vigilantes third baseman, Cole Richmond, quickly helped his Vigilantes get on the board first as they led 2-0 after one.

Hamilton’s Traylor Nead started the game on the hill for the Broncs, before a couple of mound visits by head coach Jason Goligoski — who played baseball at Washington State back in the day.

Shortstop Conner Ekin came into the game to take over pitching duties for this young Hamilton team, which ended up paying off for the Broncs in the long run as they out-dueled the Vigilantes this week to improve to 3-0.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Goligoski said. “It’s going to get kids a lot more opportunities … We had 40 kids come out and I had to cut down. Corvallis had 30-something and that’s 70-something kids between this little area … It’s a great game and I love it and that’s why I wanted to come back, be a part of it and get it going off in the right direction.”