State AA girls soccer: Hadley Brown's two goals propel defending champion Bozeman to title match

BOZEMAN and MISSOULA — It'll be a crosstown showdown for the Class AA girls soccer state championship.

Bozeman and Gallatin both won semifinal matches Tuesday to advance to Saturday's title game. The reigning state champion Hawks held on for a 3-2 win over Billings West in Bozeman, while Gallatin stormed to a 6-0 road win at Missoula Sentinel.

Bozeman 3, Billings West 2

Hadley Brown's second goal proved to be the difference maker.

The Bozeman senior knocked in two quick scores in the first half of the defending Class AA champion Hawks' state semifinal match against Billings West. They eventually fended off the Golden Bears in stoppage time en route to a 3-2 victory to lift the Hawks back into the title match.

West scored first in the 13th minute off a cross from Jayla Lantz to give the Golden Bears the first score of the game.

Bozeman responded in the 23rd minute off a shot from Macey Primrose.

Brown then delivered her two goals in the next 12 minutes to give the Hawks a 3-1 lead that held until late in the second half when the Bears tacked on a late goal. But West couldn't muster a tying goal in stoppage time and the Hawks are now set to make a second straight appearance in the Class AA championship.

Bozeman Gallatin 6, Missoula Sentinel 0

This story will be updated.

