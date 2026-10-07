Great Falls schools announce new security measures at Memorial Stadium following safety concerns

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Public Schools has implemented several new security measures at Memorial Stadium, including a clear bag policy, student restrictions and an increased police presence, citing ongoing safety concerns at football games.

The changes were announced in an email sent to parents Monday and come days after an incident following Friday night's homecoming game that led to a stabbing outside the stadium.

Assistant Superintendent Lance Boyd said district leaders have been dealing with recurring issues involving adults and students before and after games throughout the season.

"We've been having some pretty consistent interactions between adults and students, both pre-game and post-game," Boyd said. "That led to our decision to make some changes for procedures at Memorial Stadium."

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GFPS announces new security measures at Memorial Stadium following safety concerns

Among the new rules, students will no longer be allowed to bring bags or backpacks into the stadium, while adults are asked to use clear bags. All bags may be searched by event staff.

The district is also creating designated middle school sections at football games. East Middle School students will have a section at Great Falls High home games, while North Middle School students will have a section at CMR home games. Students from the opposite middle school must attend with a parent or guardian.

Students sitting on the west side of the stadium must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and students who leave the facility during a game will not be allowed to re-enter.

Another significant change is the end of postgame field access for spectators.

Boyd said the district can no longer safely supervise the large crowds that gather on the field after games.

"Based on interactions we've had on the field over the course of the last couple of seasons, and six ways to gain access to the field at Memorial Stadium when we open up the gates for the students and for the families to come on, it's become an impossible task to supervise and supervise well and guarantee safety when you have that number of people on the field after a game," Boyd said.

District officials said they will evaluate the policy after the remainder of the football season.

To help enforce the new rules, GFPS will bring in additional administrators and increase law enforcement presence at games.

Boyd said school resource officers will be at all remaining football games this season.

"Whether it's a fight, whether it's students in the west grandstand spitting over the edge, stuff being thrown at people, inappropriate words being exchanged by adults, we have to be able to address some of this behavior and bring it under control, because ultimately people are there to watch a game and support their team," Boyd said.

Full statement from Great Falls Public Schools

No bags or backpacks are allowed into the facility by students. There is no reason for students to have any of these items in the student sections. Adults are asked to use clear bags to carry items into the stadium. These bags are subject to search by event staff to ensure all fans are safe within our facilities.

East Middle School will sponsor a middle school section at GFHS home football games. Only East Middle School students will be permitted to sit in this student section. North Middle School students who want to attend a GFHS game must be accompanied by and sit with their parent or guardian. Similarly, North Middle School will sponsor a middle school section at CMR home football games. Only North students will be allowed to sit in this student section. Students from East who want to attend a CMR game must be accompanied by and sit with their parents or guardians. Administration and staff from the respective middle schools may request proof of attendance via PowerSchool or an official school ID to gain entry to the middle school section, just as is done to enter the high school sections.

Students sitting in the grandstands on the West side of the stadium must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and sit near them. Parents are responsible for their child's behavior at the game. Students who are misbehaving, running around unattended, and/or causing a distraction will be asked to leave the facility.

Once a student leaves the facility, they will not be allowed readmittance to the game on either side. Students lingering on any side of the stadium will be asked to go directly home.

Post-game field access for spectators will stop at this time. Due to ongoing disturbances after football games, students and parents' access to the field will cease at this time. Teams will work with their coaches to determine post-game procedures. Interactions between family, friends, and participants post-game will look different moving forward and will no longer take place on the field. This is to ensure student safety and allow for the facility to be cleared immediately following the contest. We are disappointed that we need to implement this process, but ongoing problems throughout this season have made it necessary for safety to become the priority.

You will also notice an increased police presence at games moving forward. This is to support game administration, address concerns, and help respond to situations. The increased presence is just to ensure spectator and fan safety during the contests.

