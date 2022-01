Great Falls Public Schools athletic events postponed or canceled due to COVID, staff shortages

GREAT FALLS—With Great Falls Public Schools' staff shortage and subsequent school closures, the following high school athletic events were postponed or canceled, according to an email from GFPS athletic director Mike Henneberg.

Monday, January 10- CMR Boys Basketball vs. Skyview- POSTPONED

Tuesday, Jan 11- CMR/GFH Wrestling vs. Helena schools- CANCELLED

Thursday, Jan 13- CMR @ GFH BBB- POSTPONED

Friday, Jan 14- GFH @ CMR GBB- POSTPONED

CMR/GFH Swimming vs. Helena Schools- CANCELLED

GFH/CMR Wrestling @ Missoula Rocky Mountain Tournament- WILL NOT ATTEND

Saturday, Jan 15- CMR/GFH Swimming @ Bozeman Invite- WILL NOT ATTEND

GFH/CMR Wrestling @ Missoula Rocky Mountain Tournament- WILL NOT ATTEND

GFH/CMR JV Wrestling @ Bozeman wrestling mixer- WILL NOT ATTEND