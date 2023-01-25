Great Falls takes down crosstown rival CMR is wrestling dual

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR shared the mat for the second time in three days after competing for at the Class AA duals.

The Bison were able to come away with the win Saturday evening, but it was not easy as it came down to the final match. Tuesday’s crosstown matchup was even more intense inside of a packed gym.

Great Falls had a strong start, going ahead 12-0 with back to back pins from Brendan Lockart and Raven Hensley. The Rustlers got on the board after a forfeit and a pin of their own to knot it at 12.

That brought up Dalton Ecklund for CMR and Ross Tolliver for Great Falls. Tolliver opened the first period with a takedown, but Ecklund took over the remainder of the match. Takedown after takedown and a couple of near pins was enough for Ecklund to win by decision and put CMR ahead 15-12.

The Rustlers kept it going with Landon De La Garza as he took on Samuel Elliot in the 126-pound bout. De La Garza was able to gain control on the mat, flip Elliot over, and seal the deal with a pin to extend CMR’s lead.

But it was all short lived. The next match saw Jace Komac win by fall at 132 to bring the Bison within three points and it sparked a series of victories for Great Falls. They were able to regain the lead and hold on to it as they defeated their cross town rival 40-33.

