Great Falls High student-athletes sign with college soccer, swim and football

GREAT FALLS — This past week proved to be busy for nine Great Falls High senior student-athletes signing their letters-of-intent to play in college at the next level.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, Ava Pachek (Concordia University-Irvine) signed her letter to swim while her fellow soccer teammates Rylee Schei (Eastern Oregon University) and Kylee Tyler (College of Idaho) are off to pursue soccer at the next level.

"It's great to be here with my family and friends. It made it even more special that i got to do it with two of my close friends and teammates," Pachek said.

"It's a lot of fun because I've grown up with them and played soccer with them and i know we all didn't sign for soccer but it's good to do it together," Tyler added.

On Friday, Feb. 18, six Bison senior football players signed their letters of intent to stay close to home. Four of the six committed to Frontier Conference schools with Bridger Polk (Montana-Western), Zach Newton (Montana Tech), Garrett Stone (Carroll College) and Devron Brewer (Carroll College). Cale Gunlach will attend Dickinson State University in North Dakota while Ryan Krahe will be playing for the Bobcats next season at Montana State University.

“Next fall, if some of these kids end up playing, it’ll be fun to walk on the field and shake their hand and joke around a little bit," Former Great Falls High Head Coach, Mark Samson, said jokingly. "I can’t emphasize it enough and I hope Great Falls understands this that these are great, unbelievable kids.”

