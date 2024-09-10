Great Falls High golfer Hanna Boyd carrying three-tournament winning streak

GREAT FALLS — The Bison golf team of Great Falls High has played in three tournaments so far this season.

One thing has remained the same in each — senior Hanna Boyd has taken home first place for the girls.

"The goal going in to the season, we just said at every tournament, 'Top three, break 80 every time,'" Boyd said.

Boyd finished first in each of the Great Falls Invite, the Billings Invite and the most recent Belgrade Invite.

She said it "took a lot of work over the summer" to get to where she's at.

"A lot of summer tournaments all across the state, and then a lot of help from my coaches and teammates just getting me ready for competitions," Boyd said.

Lance Olson is the head coach of the golf teams at Great Falls High. He's been a big part of Boyd's development since she started golfing her freshman year.

"She just committed and she put the work in," Olson said. "If you put in that much time and effort in to it ... you know what? She does make it look easy."

Golf is something Boyd said "was just kind of a thing I picked up."

"I kind of fell in love with it," Boyd said. "Ever since (my freshman year) I'm always out here playing golf and doing stuff to get better."

With this early season success, an ultimate goal for Boyd is becoming the top golfer in the state.

"Sky's the limit for right now," Olson said. "She's doing well, so you know we're looking for really good things at the state tournament and divisionals."

"It'd probably mean a lot to me," Boyd said. "I've spent a lot of time out here and so it would just show how hard I've worked."

Boyd is verbally committed to continue playing golf at Montana State Billings next year.

