Great Falls High girls, boys sweep CMR in first crosstown soccer matchup

GREAT FALLS — It was the first Great Falls crosstown soccer match up of the young season and Great Falls High came to make a statement as they kept both Great Falls CMR teams off the scoreboard.

Great Falls girls 3, CMR 0

The Bison and the Rustlers had numerous opportunities in the first half to put the ball in the net but neither team was able to score a goal. Between creating open looks and having free kicks, the first half was a struggle for both teams. That would all change five minutes into the second half.

The Bison’s Emma Paycheck came alive in the 45th minute as she took a shot from the left side of the pitch and put the ball through to the right side of the net. Three minutes later she found herself in the same spot and —taking the same shot and getting the same result — put the Bison ahead 2-0.

Getting into the 75th minute, Paycheck found herself cashing in again as her hat trick would lift her team over its crosstown rival.

Great Falls boys 1 , CMR 0

Great Falls' boys came out as the aggressors, taking shots on goal very early but Rustlers goalkeeper Shane Thomas was there to make the save nearly every time.

CMR had its opportunities on the opposite end as well but Andrew Schoenen denied them access to the back of the net on every attempt.

In the 24th minute, the Bison were set up with a free kick and Gavin Bebbington was able to send it through to the top right corner for a goal. CMR still trailed 1-0 as time began to work against the Rustlers and their desperation shots were no good as the Bison held on for the win.

