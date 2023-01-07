Boys basketball: Great Falls edges Billings Senior; Billings Skyview takes down Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls and Billings Senior boys played an even first half of basketball on Friday, going into the break tied 23-23. The third quarter saw this game take a turn in favor of Senior. Great Falls struggled to score in the third quarter with four points, two in which were free throws.

The Broncs took advantage of their opponents offensive mishaps by putting up a fifteen point quarter to give them an eleven point lead heading into the final frame. However, the roles were reversed in the fourth and it came down to Scott Klinker scoring a game-winning basket on an and-one for the Bison.

They scored 21 points in the final quarter, powered by a game-high 18 points from Klinker that led them to a 48-47 win.

CMR's girls hosted Billings Skyview which had just dropped its first game of the season in a matchup previous to this one. The Falcons played a strong first half that earned them a 10-point lead. In the third quarter, Skyview was able to push that lead up to 16 but it wouldn’t last very long.

Good defense led to transition baskets for the Rustlers, and late in the fourth they found themselves only down by four. Their comeback would fall short even with a game-high 19 points from Trigg Mapes. The Falcons were led by Lane Love with 17 and Rhyse Owens with 16, helping them to hold on for a 55-46 win.