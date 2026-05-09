Great Falls stifles Billings Senior in key Eastern AA clash; Bison win at home for 1st time

GREAT FALLS — The new Great Falls High baseball program picked up its first home win Saturday, as the Bison stifled Billings Senior in a 3-1 victory at Don Olson Field.

Initially, it seemed that a more offensive game could emerge, as the Broncs plated their first — and only — run of the game in the top of the first. The Bison responded quick with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame.

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Great Falls High defense stifles Billings Senior in key Eastern AA clash; Bison win 1st-ever game at home

Starting in the second, the score of 2-1 in favor of the Bison would last until the bottom of the sixth, where an error led to the home team's final run.

Great Falls' Beau Carnes went the full seven innings on the mound, picking up key strikeouts throughout, including one in the fourth with two outs and bases loaded.

