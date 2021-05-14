Great Falls High, CMR tennis seniors rejoice in full season

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR and Great Falls High went head-to-head in tennis on Thursday to wrap up the regular season, and the fact that the season happened at all meant a lot to the seniors at both schools.

Thursday was senior day as the programs held a send-off ceremony before matches got started. And that was a special moment for players like CMR’s Madison George, who’s played tennis since she was five years old. George lamented losing time with her teammates last year.

"It was a lot of fun," George said of the ceremony. "I really feel for last year's seniors. I'm really glad that we were able to have a season this year, my senior year. And it was great to be able to walk with my mom and have everybody they're cheering."

But even for those who haven’t played that long, making it through the season was still a milestone.

Great Falls High’s Jacob Murray went out for tennis as a sophomore two years ago just for fun. He loved it and started making strides going into his junior year, only to not get the chance. He’s glad he got one this time.

"It was tough because I was ready in my second season," he said. "I was excited to get back to I felt like I was actually getting better. And then I didn't get it. And so like everything kind of rode on this season."

But just because it was senior day doesn’t necessarily mean these players are done in Great Falls. The State AA tournament is will be in the Electric City in two weeks, and after winning their crosstown match, George is optimistic that she and her doubles partner Becca Sherman can make it there.

"It'd be really awesome. State is actually right after the seniors last day of school," George said. "So our last day is Wednesday, state Thursday and Friday, then we graduate Monday. So it would be a pretty crazy week, but it would be a lot of fun."