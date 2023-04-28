Great Falls High, CMR softball sends Sentinel home winless

GREAT FALLS — Missoula Sentinel traveled to Great Falls for a double header with the Rustlers and the Bison but came up short in both games. CMR secured the comeback win on a walk off RBI single from Kadence Taylor. The Spartans lead 4-0 through the first five and a half innings before the Rustlers put a run on the board in the fifth.

CMR added on four more runs in the sixth sinning to take a 5-4 lead heading into the top of the 7th. The Spartans responded by evening the score at 5 before a Haley Seller RBI single that put them back on top 6-5. Rustler’s Julia Bushard delivered at the plate by sending a line dry e into the outfield as Jenna Ectheberry crossed home plate to even the score back at 6. With one out on the board and the winning run at second, Kadence Taylor drove it out to left field for a walk off RBI single to take down the Spartans 7-6.

The Spartans walked one field over to take on the Bison in hopes of splitting game son their road trip. In the top of the second, Charlee Hoover hit a two run blast off Tehneson Ehnes to go ahead 2-0. But the Bison put up 4 runs in the bottom half of that inning to take a 4-2 lead. Sentinel reclaimed the lead in the third by tallying 3 runs, but it was the last lead they would see for the day. The Bison sent hit two homers in the third, and added on three more runs in the fourth on their way to a 10-6 victory.