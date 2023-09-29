Great Falls High boys, girls soccer complete season sweep over Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High's boys and girls soccer teams picked up wins over their cross town rival Great Falls CMR on senior night. With these wins, the Bison completed the season sweep of the Rustlers and improved to 5-5 on the season. CMR's boys fell to 0-10 and the girls dropped to 1-9.

Great Falls boys 3, CMR 2

The first score of the game went to the Bison as Conrad Schruth was in the right place at the right time. Dane Hager crossed it to the left side of the box and Schruth was there to finish the job, putting Great Falls ahead 1-0.

The Bison held that lead up until the 61st minute Colter Garpstead put in a goal for the Rustlers. Three minutes later the Rustlers were awarded a penalty kick and Brody Stewart sent it to the back of the net to give them a 2-1 lead.

It did not take long for the Bison to respond. Off a throw-in, Hager made a heads-up play and got a header to find the backside of the net to make the score even at 2-2. In the 71st, the Bison had a penalty kick that Gavin Bebbington would convert and it stood as the game-winning goal.

Great Falls girls 2, CMR 0

For the second time this season, the Great Falls girls were able to keep CMR from scoring. The Bison scored in the eighth minute as Sydney Graf put it in from close range on the assist from Addi Kynett. The score remained the same until the 77th minute when Emma Paycheck cashed in a penalty kick.