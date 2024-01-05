Great Falls girls holds off Belgrade, CMR routs Billings Senior

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR girls basketball teams defended home court to pick up wins in their Eastern AA openers Thursday night.

Great Falls 41, Belgrade 35

Fourteen different players scored at least two points in this game, with the game high being nine from Belgrade’s Hayli Milliron. Addi Kynett and Kyesha Farmer each scored a team-high eight points to lead Great Falls.

The Bison controlled the game for all 32 minutes, as they never trailed. They built a 21-12 halftime lead, but Belgrade had its highest-scoring quarter in the third to get back within five. Heading into the fourth, it was 30-25, but the Panthers' comeback would fall short as Great Falls came up big at the free throw line in the final frame.

CMR 64, Senior 44

The Rustlers built a quick lead in the first quarter, going up 18-3 by the time the buzzer rang. Senior found its footing and was able to put the ball in the basket during the second quarter but still found trailed 29-18 at the break.

Rhema Pace started the third quarter with seven straight points for CMR and pushed the Rustler lead to nearly 20 points. The Broncs got back within 10 in the fourth, but CMR kept its foot on the gas and ran away with the game.

Pace led all scorers with 30 points, while Macie Wheeler tallied 11 for the Rustlers.

Piper Jette and Viennah Meyer led Senior with a combined 23 points.