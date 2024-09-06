Great Falls CMR boys beat Great Falls 4-0, girls tie 1-1 in crosstown soccer

GREAT FALLS — The first crosstown competition of the year between Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR took place Thursday at Memorial Stadium, as the boys and girls soccer teams faced off.

The Rustlers took a 4-0 win in the boys match, and the girls resulted in a 1-1 draw.

It was the boys who hit the pitch first, and the Rustlers were able to get on the board early.

Senior Alex Reeves found the net four minutes in to give CMR a 1-0 lead. He would score again about five minutes later.

Joining the scoring later in the first period was senior Colter Garpestad, his goal with just under 19 minutes left put the Rustlers up 3-0.

Garpestad would score another in the second, leading to the shutout CMR win.

The girls would have a much closer contest.

Similar to the prior match, the Rustlers would strike early, as sophomore Carrina Kaluza found the back of the net before the 26 minute mark.

The Bison would respond relatively quick, as senior Addison Kynett netted the ball with just under nine minutes to play in the period. Those two goals would be the extent of the scoring.