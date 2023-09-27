Great Falls CMR volleyball sweeps crosstown rival Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR took care of business on the other side of the river Tuesday night, sweeping crosstown rival Great Falls High 25-15, 25-9, 25-17.

The Bison saw their largest lead come in the beginning of Set 1 when they went up by two. The Rustlers evened the score at 6 before running off 6 straight points and going ahead 12-6. Great Falls was able to get as close as three points after that, but CMR put away the first with ease as it continued to grow the lead.

The second set was all business for the Rustlers. After the Bison tied the score 3-3 and 4-4, CMR went on a massive run that the Bison wouldn’t be able to overcome. They were able to get the score to 20-5 before finishing off the second 25-9.

The third and final set looked as if it was going the same way but Great Falls found a second wind. After going down 11-2, the Bison rallied together and made it an even score at 15. They were able to score twice more but the Rustlers continued to dominate as they went on to finish out the sweep.

