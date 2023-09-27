Great Falls CMR to induct 29 members into inaugural Legendary Rustler Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR made renovations to its field house over the course of the summer, and they have been completed just in time for the new Legendary Rustler Hall of Fame. The original plan was to simply revamp and clean up the the current hall of fame walls and organize things a little better to make it more visually appealing to they eye, but ideas began to spark and big donations paved the way for bigger renovations.

“John Cislo said we need a digital hall of fame so that turns into us having a digital hall of fame,” said hall of fame committee member Brian Cosby. “I kind of mentioned to Mr. Achenbach that it would be cool if we had a video board for kids to make projects and stuff like that. It really just blossomed from, 'Let’s give it a face lift,' to, 'Let’s completely redo the thing and make it look amazing.'”

The new Legendary Rustler Hall of Fame has different qualifications than the current standard hall of fame. The one that has been around honors all athletes that have made an all-state team in their respective sport, but the new hall of fame honors the more unique athletes and personnel.

“The legendary Rustlers are people who have accomplished things above and beyond — professional athletes, hall of fame, Olympics or national team sport — and we also have a special group of contributors that have made CMR a better place," Crosby said.

The legendary Rustlers will be celebrated throughout the homecoming week, but the induction ceremony will take place in the renovated field house on Oct. 7 at 1p.m. The honorees consist of 29 individuals that can be found below.

Legendary Rustlers

Barry Darrow – Athletics

Bill Sandaker – Contributor

Bob Woolf – Athletics

Brock Sunderland – Athletics

Craig Dickenson – Athletics

Daryl Wilkerson – Athletics

Dave Dickenson – Athletics

Denise Pidcock – Athletics

Don Kenczka – Contributor

Fred Paoli – Athletics

Jack Johnson – Athletics

Jeff Hansen – Athletics

Jesse Kruse – Athletics

Jim Kalafat – Athletics

John Leister – Athletics

Jon Knutson – Athletics

Josh Huestis – Athletics

Julianne Vasichek – Athletics

Lindsey Gustafson – Athletics

Lynda Morin – Contributor

Mike McLean – Athletics

Pat O’Connell – Contributor

Pat Taylor – Athletics

Scott Davis – Athletics

Todd Foster – Athletics

Tony Hinz – Athletics

Turk Lords – Athletics

Tyler Graham – Athletics

Velma Jordan - Contributor