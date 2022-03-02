Great Falls CMR soccer's Robin Blair signs with University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

GREAT FALLS — The Great CMR Rustlers send another student-athlete to play at the college level in Robin Blair committing to play Division III soccer at the University of Wisconsin La-Crosse next fall as a goalkeeper.

This marks the second player for Great Falls CMR soccer to sign this year with her defensive counterpart, Lizzy Jaraczeski, signing to play at the Idaho State University earlier this year.

“I wasn’t really originally looking to go to Wisconsin but I just visited and I really just loved it there because the town is kind of like Great Falls like the same kind of size but also has that college town feel to it,” Blair said.

For Blair, the Division III student-athlete experience was what became important during the recruiting process where she’ll get the chance have a balance in her academics as well as her athletics.

“Yeah so it was really important to me have a student-athlete balance because in the future I want to go to dental school so it’s important that I have a good undergrad.”

In her senior year, Blair’s save percentage in goal was just over 80-percent while recording two shutouts against crosstown rival great falls high. Blair was a three-year starter for the Rustlers as well as a team captain for two of them.

