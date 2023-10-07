Great Falls CMR inducts inaugural Legendary Rustler hall of fame class

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR inducted its first class of 29 members into the Legendary Rustler hall of fame on Saturday. The legends hall of fame differs from the standard CMR hall of fame in a major way.

To be a part of the standard hall of fame that is seen around the top level of the field house, an athlete must make an all-state team in their respective sport. To be a part of the Legendary Rustler hall of fame, you must be selected for something you have accomplished that is above and beyond or as a contributor who has made CMR a better place.

The 29 members of the inaugural class can be found below:

Legendary Rustlers

Barry Darrow – Athletics

Bill Sandaker – Contributor

Bob Woolf – Athletics

Brock Sunderland – Athletics

Craig Dickenson – Athletics

Daryl Wilkerson – Athletics

Dave Dickenson – Athletics

Denise Pidcock – Athletics

Don Kenczka – Contributor

Fred Paoli – Athletics

Jack Johnson – Athletics

Jeff Hansen – Athletics

Jesse Kruse – Athletics

Jim Kalafat – Athletics

John Leister – Athletics

Jon Knutson – Athletics

Josh Huestis – Athletics

Julianne Vasichek – Athletics

Lindsey Gustafson – Athletics

Lynda Morin – Contributor

Mike McLean – Athletics

Pat O’Connell – Contributor

Pat Taylor – Athletics

Scott Davis – Athletics

Todd Foster – Athletics

Tony Hinz – Athletics

Turk Lords – Athletics

Tyler Graham – Athletics

Velma Jordan - Contributor