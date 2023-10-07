Great Falls CMR inducts inaugural Legendary Rustler hall of fame class

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR inducted its first class of 29 members into the Legendary Rustler hall of fame on Saturday. The legends hall of fame differs from the standard CMR hall of fame in a major way.
To be a part of the standard hall of fame that is seen around the top level of the field house, an athlete must make an all-state team in their respective sport. To be a part of the Legendary Rustler hall of fame, you must be selected for something you have accomplished that is above and beyond or as a contributor who has made CMR a better place.
The 29 members of the inaugural class can be found below:
Legendary Rustlers
Barry Darrow – Athletics
Bill Sandaker – Contributor
Bob Woolf – Athletics
Brock Sunderland – Athletics
Craig Dickenson – Athletics
Daryl Wilkerson – Athletics
Dave Dickenson – Athletics
Denise Pidcock – Athletics
Don Kenczka – Contributor
Fred Paoli – Athletics
Jack Johnson – Athletics
Jeff Hansen – Athletics
Jesse Kruse – Athletics
Jim Kalafat – Athletics
John Leister – Athletics
Jon Knutson – Athletics
Josh Huestis – Athletics
Julianne Vasichek – Athletics
Lindsey Gustafson – Athletics
Lynda Morin – Contributor
Mike McLean – Athletics
Pat O’Connell – Contributor
Pat Taylor – Athletics
Scott Davis – Athletics
Todd Foster – Athletics
Tony Hinz – Athletics
Turk Lords – Athletics
Tyler Graham – Athletics
Velma Jordan - Contributor