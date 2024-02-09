Great Falls CMR girls get season sweep over crosstown rival Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR girls basketball completed the season sweep over crosstown rival Great Falls High with a dominant 54-33 victory Thursday night.

It took just over a minute for the Rustlers to go ahead 7-0 and force the Bison to take an early timeout. The Bison’s first field goal game with 2:56 remaining in the first as Kyesha Farmer banked in a short jumper.

CMR continued a strong first quarter as Avery Youngblood extended the lead to 17-3 with a corner 3-pointer. A free-throw-line jumper from Rilee Mares and a fast-break layup from Rhema Pace put the Rustlers up 21-3 after the first quarter.

Great Falls started the second frame on a 6-0 run, cutting the deficit down to 21-9. Midway through the quarter, Isis Halslem scored a layup off a backdoor pass from Addi Kynett, bringing the Bison within eight. Great Falls outscored CMR 15-10 in the quarter but the Rustlers still led 31-18 at the break.

CMR ran away with the game in the third quarter, using a large run that would allow it to double the score of Great Falls High. The Rustlers gave up six points in the quarter and poured in 17 of their own to go ahead 48-24 on their way to the season sweep.