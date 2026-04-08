Great Falls CMR boys tennis hunting 3rd straight team state championship

GREAT FALLS — With three Class AA state championships in the past four years, including most recently going back-to-back, Great Falls CMR's boys tennis program is turning into a dynasty in Montana.

But while the group is a little revamped, it's a team full of upperclassmen that knows how to win.

"The big goal is to get three in a row," senior Eli Crist said during practice on Tuesday at CMR High School.

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Great Falls CMR boys tennis hunting third-straight team state championship

Crist has been a vital piece in the past two team championships, which includes him winning the doubles state title in 2024 as a sophomore.

But after placing second last year in doubles, Crist said he wants to go out in a similar fashion to two seasons ago.

"It felt way too good to not try again," Crist said. "So that's the biggest goal, really take it with my next doubles partner and just aim for the top."

Crist's new doubles partner is junior Howard Daniel, who placed third overall in singles last spring.

"The energy that Howard carries is just insane," Crist said. "On the court, we are just a big ball of energy and we really try to just punch right back at the enemy and just keep it going."

"We hang out, we go to lunch, I mean all that little stuff helps, too, rather than just going out to play all the time," Daniel said. "Having good chemistry, knowing where your partner is going to be at even when, you know, you're in front of him."

CMR returns eight players, coach Byron Boyd said, but it is a younger group overall.

"They just don't have tennis experience, so they're going to take their lumps a little bit," Boyd said. "It's kind of a steep learning curve. It's kind of like getting thrown into the fire.

"They're really focused on the goal, you know, I think we can do it. Howard and Eli at (No.1) 1 doubles I think will be really strong."

Crist and Daniel said being a big part of hanging the past two state championship rugs in the CMR Fieldhouse has meant a lot.

"Has this unreal emotion attached to it," Crist said. "We're trying to hang another one, that's going to be four rugs all next to each other just saying boys tennis, so we're going to do that again this year."

"You can't make up a better feeling than putting up two rugs in a row, so it's awesome," Daniel said.

The Rustler boys won the divisionals last spring, as well. Similarly, the girls followed in suit. Freshman Georgia Pike said she likes the makeup of this year's girls squad.

"We have some good players, some good incoming freshmen and we're all really close with each other," Pike said. "I want to do really well at state this year, so that's definitely a goal I have for myself."

CMR began its season this past weekend in Billings, and next hits the tennis court this coming Saturday at home against Helena High and Helena Capital.

