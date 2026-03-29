Great Falls CMR begins debut baseball season with doubleheader split against Missoula Sentinel

GREAT FALLS — For the first time, high school baseball games took place Saturday at Don Olson Field, as the new CMR program welcomed Missoula Sentinel for a doubleheader.

Game 1 saw the Rustlers get out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, led by a three-run home run by Gage Allen. This trend continued the rest of the way, as the Rustlers would end up winning by mercy rule in the 5th 10-0, as Roehrich Soldano sealed the deal with a solo long ball.

Starting pitcher Kayden Neil recorded eight strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Sentinel bounced back in game 2, with the Spartans topping the Rustlers 4-2 after escaping a two-out, bases loaded jam.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: