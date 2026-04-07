Great Falls CMR baseball scores 4 runs in 1st, sets tone early in win over Billings West

GREAT FALLS — In an Eastern AA baseball showdown Monday afternoon, the CMR Rustlers continued their inaugural season on the diamond with a 9-4 win over Billings West at Don Olson Field.

West took an early 1-0 advantage in to the bottom of the 1st, but the Rustler bats got active, recording a four-spot big in thanks to a 2-RBI double from Jackson Maphies — who had three hits in the win — and Chase Little recording an RBI single.

The Golden Bears scored two more runs off passed balls to cut the deficit to 5-3, but CMR responded with yet another four-consecutive runs. Roehrich Soldano's RBI single in the 6th capped that off as the Rustlers cruised to the win.

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