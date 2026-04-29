GREAT FALLS — In what was a defensive battle through three innings, Great Falls CMR's baseball team found offense in the latter half of the game to capture its fourth-straight win 6-1 over Billings Skyview on Tuesday at Don Olson Field.

The Falcons struck first in the top of the second, as a pair of doubles from Roman Sloan and Anthony Ferguson plated the first run for the visitors.

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Great Falls CMR baseball plates 6 unanswered after Billings Skyview strikes first to win Eastern AA showdown

CMR found the equalizer in the third, as Chase Little hit a sacrifice fly. The game was tied 1-1 heading in to the fourth. From there, the Rustlers would reel off five more unanswered runs, including RBI doubles from Carson Hollern and Gage Allen in the sixth.

Rustler pitcher Kayden Neil went the full seven innings, only allowing the singular run to the Falcons.

With the Rustlers' win, they now sit at 9-3 and in second play in the Class AA East, while the Falcons slid to 1-5.