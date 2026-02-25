Golden senior night as Billings West boys, girls sweep Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Seniors celebrated their final home games for Billings West with a pair of wins over crosstown Skyview on Tuesday under the Golden Dome.

More importantly, both teams avoid play-in games having earned byes into next month's Class AA state tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings.

The girls tipped first in a game that saw West jump up 15-6 after one quarter before Skyview forced a barrage of turnovers to tie it 17-17 at halftime. The Bears (11-2, 16-2 Eastern AA) went to work building separation in the third on the way to a 52-35 win.

WATCH highlights of both Tuesday night games:

Golden senior night as Billings West sweeps Billings Skyview

Reese Enderson led West in scoring with 17 points followed by Massie Heggem-Prinkki. Skyview, led by Kiki Lonebear with 21 points, falls to 6-7, 9-9.

West's boys pulled away in the fourth quarter fort a 47-38 win holding on to the conference's No. 1 seed at 11-2, 14-4. The two teams traded leads throughout the opening before before West took a 22-19 lead into the locker room.

The Bears put two players in double figure scoring led by Grayson Baumann with 17 and Cash Rice with 14. Jakobe Weischedel was Skyview's (7-6, 9-9) only player to hit double digits with 13 in this final week of Class AA's regular season.

