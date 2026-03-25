GREAT FALLS — With baseball now a sanctioned high school sport, the new Great Falls CMR program will make its debut in a home doubleheader on Saturday at Don Olson Field.

"It's going to be special," senior pitcher and outfielder Deuce Nichols said prior to Tuesday's practice at Grande Vista Park. "I feel like it's kind of crazy to be like the first one to do this and it's going to set a legacy I hope. I hope it leaves a good mark on CMR."

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'Going to be special': Great Falls CMR set to begin debut baseball campaign

Nichols has been part of the Great Falls Chargers American Legion program for four years and said he's been waiting a long time for the chance to represent the Rustlers on the diamond.

"I've heard a lot of people are going to show up (to the home opener)," Nichols said. "Hopefully it's just exciting and just fun, and hopefully there's just no pressure. Hopefully we can just go out and play some baseball."

Head coach Tony Forster said there's a lot of excitement within the program.

"I think the biggest thing is these kids get an opportunity to represent the Green and Gold for the very first time," Forster said.

He said there's also some anxiety.

"But I think once that first pitch is thrown, guys will be settled in and it just becomes a regular baseball game at that point," Forster said. "I think these guys are ready to go."

Over the weekend, CMR handed out its team gear to the players.

"(Monday) was the first day that everybody had their stuff and there was some excitement," Forster said. "The kids were excited to wear the 'R' on the chest and 'R' on the hat a little bit. That brought some energy to practice. So the last few days of practice we've had a lot of energy and a lot of excitement."

"Seeing all of it just come out of the box and being like, wow, this is really a thing and it's really here," Nichols said.

The senior southpaw is committed to play in college at Division III Alfred State College in New York, and said he hopes to set a high standard in his one year with the Rustlers.

"Just keeping your head high and just like doing all the little things right and just being respectful," Nichols said. "I feel like that's the No. 1 thing being just a respectful human being. I feel like just like respect gets you a long way and doing all the little things and just being a good human being sets you up for baseball really.

"And I think we honestly have a really good team, too."

The Rustlers begin their debut campaign Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Don Olson Field against Missoula Sentinel.

