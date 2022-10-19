Kalispell Glacier rides 4-0 win over crosstown rival Flathead, moves into Class AA soccer quarterfinals

KALISPELL — Legends Stadium was home to the first round of a Class AA soccer playoff match between two crosstown rivals as the Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack hosted the Flathead Braves. The Wolfpack went into the game having swept the Braves on the year, winning both contests between the teams with scores of 5-1.

The first taste of action came early in the first half when the Braves were awarded a penalty kick, which was promptly saved by Glacier senior goalkeeper Dylan Holly to keep zeros on the scoreboard.

Just before the half, after several close calls right across the face of the goal with the score still tied, Glacier midfielder Liam Ells tapped in a cross from Hunter Lisowski to give the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead.

From there Glacier didn’t look back, scoring four goals in 10 minutes, with the third one coming from sophomore AJ Zlogar off of another cross from Lisowski.

The Wolfpack went on to shut out the Braves in a 4-0 win and advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll be playing at Billings West on Friday at 7 p.m.

