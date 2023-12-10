Kalispell Glacier takes down Great Falls, CMR blows past Flathead in boys basketball

GREAT FALLS — After opening the boys basketball season this weekend at home, Great Falls CMR has started with a 2-0 record while Kalispell Glacier and Great Falls High split their games to go an even 1-1. Kalispell Flathead ran into troubles during its games, causing it to fall to an 0-2 start.

Following are details from Saturday's games:

Glacier 60, Great Falls 36

Each of the first three quarters ended with it being a single digit ball game. The fourth quarter was a different story and it was in favor of Glacier. The Wolf Pack held a 39-31 lead going into the final eight minutes, but caught fire ant the right time to and only allowed five points defensively to seal the deal on their first win of the season.

Cohen Kastelitz put up a team high 15 points for Glacier and Scott Klinker led all scorers with 17 points for the Bison.

Great Falls CMR 91, Flathead 32

The second quarter made all of the difference in this one. The Rustlers outscored Flathead 38-2 in the second period to go ahead 68-19 at half time. CMR shot 10-11 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Lyric Ersland paced Flathead with 12 points, and Jonah Van Tassell had a game high 21 for the Rustlers. CMR had four players score in double figures and had ten total players score in the game.

Friday scores

Great Falls CMR 45, Glacier 44

Great Falls 72, Flathead 67