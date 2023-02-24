Northern C girls: Chinook, Highwood, Fort Benton join Roy-Winifred in semis

GREAT FALLS — The Chinook girls continued their unbeaten streak to start the Northern C girls tournament by knocking off Cascade 62-39 Thursday morning.

The Sugarbeeters started on an 8-0 run and never looked back. Hallie Neibauer led them with 28 points. Sophia Mortag had 16 for the Badgers. Chinook has a date with the defending champs Roy-Winifred, and Cascade plays in the consolation Friday morning at 8 a.m. against Belt.

The Highwood Mountaineers punched their ticket to the semifinals after a 31-23 victory over the North Star Knights. Highwood led the entire duration of the game and built up a lead as large as 15.

The Knights were able to cut that lead down to eight but that was as close as they would get. The Mountaineers were led by Ellie Aron with 11 points while Kira King and Kaytlyn Domire each scored eight for the Knights.

The final quarterfinal matchup saw Fort Benton take down Simms 37-17. The Longhorns were led by Emerson Giese with 16 points and seven steals. They will face Highwood in Friday’s semifinal game at 5:30.