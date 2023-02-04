Billings Skyview, Billings Senior girls start Great Falls road trip with victories

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR's girls had a strong first half against reigning state champ Billings Skyview. The Rustlers got out to a 7-4 lead but it would be short lived as the Falcons began to takeover.

Skyview built an 18-10 lead in the second quarter, but a steal and fast break score from Rhema Pace sparked a run that allowed the Rustlers to get within two. But the final possession of the first half belonged to the falcons as Angel Martin got to the basket and banked in a buzzer beater to give them a four point lead.

The second half was a great showing from Skyview on both ends of the floor. The falcons put up a 36-point second half while only allowing CMR to score 11, making for a 60-31 final score. Leading the Rustlers in scoring were Macie Wheeler and Lexi Thornton. For the falcons, it was Breanna Williams with a game high of 24 points.

Action on the other side of town saw Great Falls High and Billings Senior in a rematch of a game that was decided by two points in favor of the Bison. The Broncs held a 30-27 lead going into the locker rooms for half time, but the Bison used a big third quarter to swing themselves a five point lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Dani Senger took charge for the Bison in this one. A Senger corner three and a floater from inside the paint gave Great Falls a little cushion with their lead but it would soon be vanished. Lauren Cummings and Piper Jette scored crucial buckets late in the game that would give the Broncs a late lead.

Trailing by three with 10 seconds and possession, Senger fired off a three pointer for the tie but it was off the mark and a late put back was not enough as Senior edged the Bison 56-55.

Senger finished with a game high 23 points. The Broncs shared the scoring: Piper Jette with 15, Lauren Cummings with 13, and Kienna Gillespie added another 13 points.