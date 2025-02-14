Geraldine's Rod Tweet selected for induction to NHSACA hall of fame

FORT SHAW — Longtime coach Rod Tweet has been selected for induction into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association hall of fame.

The Montana Coaches Association announced the news Friday. Tweet spent the majority of his career at Geraldine from 1981-2022, where he won four 6-Man football championships and another when the program co-opted with Highwood.

Tweet also served as head boys basketball coach for 13 years, head girls basketball coach for two years, and 43 years as head boys track and field coach.

Tweet, considered one of the fathers of 6-Man football in Montana, began his coaching career at Brady in 1978. In football, Tweet's teams won six state titles and 11 conference championships. In track, they captured six district titles and on divisional championship.

A 2009 inductee of the Montana Coaches Association hall of fame, Tweet was named Montana coach of the year. Tweet was NHSACA national coach of the year for football in 2019.

Tweet will be inducted into the NHSACA hall at the organization's annual banquet on June 24 in Rapid City, S.D.

