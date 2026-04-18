Gallatin baseball remains undefeated with doubleheader sweep of Great Falls CMR

GREAT FALLS — Coming in to Friday, the Gallatin and Great Falls CMR baseball teams combined for a record of 12-1 as the two first-year programs have looked the part of contenders in Class AA so far this spring.

But in Friday's doubleheader at Don Olson Field, the Raptors remained unblemished in a doubleheader sweep of the Rustlers by scores of 15-3 and 9-1.

In the first game of the twin bill, the Rustlers jumped on the board early as Jackson Maphies drew in a run with an RBI single in the first.

CMR took a 2-1 lead in to the fourth, but that's when Gallatin got going. The Raptors would plate six in the frame, with two coming off a bases-loaded, two-RBI single from Rolen Quezada. Then with a 7-2 lead, the Raptors scored eight more, including a two-run home run off the bat of Braeden Matthews.

The second game saw Gallatin get up 3-0 and never look back, once again keeping CMR's bats cold.

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