Four Bozeman High athletes celebrate signing day by putting ink to paper

BOZEMAN — On Monday afternoon, four Bozeman Hawks senior girls athletes signed on to play at the college level.

“It’s super cool," said Addi Ekstrom, who signed to play basketball at Carroll College. "These guys have been my friends and teammates for a long time so it’s really nice to see everyone’s hard work pay off.”

All four of the girls were a part of the Bozeman basketball team that made it to state in head coach Erika Gustavsen's last year. One of them, Macy Mayer, is going to Montana Tech. She was dominant for the Hawks this past season, averaging a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“I think it’s nice to see," said Mayer. "It kind of reflects on how our season went. It’s a good thing definitely."

Three of the girls are going to Carroll. Britlyn Mailey is the only one committed to play volleyball.

“It feels good, because that means I know people going in and we’ll kind of have those connections through college,” Mailey said of what it will be like to go to college with her Bozeman teammates.

Ekstrom and Felicity Schott will be on the Fighting Saints basketball team. Schott averaged three points, two rebounds and two assists per game for Bozeman.

“I'm excited to get to spend more time with Addi, so it’s fun," said Schott. "I’ve worked hard over such a long period of time and I’m really excited and happy that it’s all coming together.”

After being injured and missing out on most of the soccer season, then all of basketball and track season due to injury, Ekstrom is ready to suit up for the Fighting Saints. In her junior season, Ekstrom averaged 14 points per game.

“They were like the first school that was super interested in me," said Ekstrom. "That stuck out and they were such a good program for education and they’re super good right now for basketball, so it’s going to be a super fun next four or five years to able to play for them.”