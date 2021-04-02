Watch
High School SportsHigh School Track and Field

Actions

Fort Benton sweeps Cut Bank Pre-Easter Meet

items.[0].videoTitle
Fort Benton track.png
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:11:28-04

CUT BANK — The Fort Benton boys and girls each took first place at the Cut Bank Pre-Easter Invite. Twenty-one teams attended the meet.

Click here for individual results.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1.Fort Benton111
2.Fairfield72.5
3.Conrad71
4.Belt70
5.Choteau68.5
6.Simms40.5
7.Cascade38.5
8.North Star34.5
9.Big Sandy26
10.Denton-Geyser-Stanford24
11.Cut Bank23.5
12.Highwood20
13.Browning14.5
14.Shelby11
15.Centerville10
16.Augusta5
17.Chester-Joplin-Inverness4
18.Valier2.5

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. Fort Benton132
2.Cut Bank98.5
3.Fairfield98
4.Belt94.5
5.Conrad42
6.Simms40.5
7.Browning36
8.Cascade23
9.Dutton-Brady20
10.North Star18
11.Shelby16
12.Chester-Joplin-Inverness13
13.Big Sandy8.5
14.Valier8
15.Choteau6
16.Power4
16.Denton-Geyser-Stanford4
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app