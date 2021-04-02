Fort Benton sweeps Cut Bank Pre-Easter Meet

CUT BANK — The Fort Benton boys and girls each took first place at the Cut Bank Pre-Easter Invite. Twenty-one teams attended the meet.
Click here for individual results.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
|1.
|Fort Benton
|111
|2.
|Fairfield
|72.5
|3.
|Conrad
|71
|4.
|Belt
|70
|5.
|Choteau
|68.5
|6.
|Simms
|40.5
|7.
|Cascade
|38.5
|8.
|North Star
|34.5
|9.
|Big Sandy
|26
|10.
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|24
|11.
|Cut Bank
|23.5
|12.
|Highwood
|20
|13.
|Browning
|14.5
|14.
|Shelby
|11
|15.
|Centerville
|10
|16.
|Augusta
|5
|17.
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|4
|18.
|Valier
|2.5
BOYS TEAM SCORES
|1.
|Fort Benton
|132
|2.
|Cut Bank
|98.5
|3.
|Fairfield
|98
|4.
|Belt
|94.5
|5.
|Conrad
|42
|6.
|Simms
|40.5
|7.
|Browning
|36
|8.
|Cascade
|23
|9.
|Dutton-Brady
|20
|10.
|North Star
|18
|11.
|Shelby
|16
|12.
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness
|13
|13.
|Big Sandy
|8.5
|14.
|Valier
|8
|15.
|Choteau
|6
|16.
|Power
|4
|16.
|Denton-Geyser-Stanford
|4