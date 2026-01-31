Fort Benton girls, boys sweep Chinook in doubleheader to keep pace with upper half of District 1B standings

FORT BENTON — In the second doubleheader of the basketball season between Fort Benton and Chinook, the Longhorn girls and boys each got 14-point victories against the Sugarbeeters on Friday night at Fort Benton High School.

Both teams took early leads and commanded the games.

The girls game was highlighted by Longhorn sophomore Lilly Ferris, who scored 21 points to lead her team.

The Fort Benton girls improve to 9-5 and 8-2 in District 1B, good for second place behind Fairfield. The Longhorn boys are now 12-2 overall and 8-2 in District 1B. Like the girls, the boys sit behind only Fairfield in the standings.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: