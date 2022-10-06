Foreign spice: Bililings Central soccer guys leaning on international players

BILLINGS — The Billings Central guys soccer team oozes chemistry.

It’s a crew that looks like it’s played together its entire life, yet that’s note quite the case.

“We have two kids from Italy, one kid from Brazil and one kid from Germany. They’ve been such great additions to our team and it’s been so fun to play with them," said junior Jack Milroy.

Some foreign flavor has certainly spiced up the Rams attack this season. While it’s still an ongoing process, they’re skills have blended seamlessly.

“It’s the dynamic. They understand soccer, which is the important thing. They know what needs to be done," head coach Nolan Trafton told MTN Sports. "They know what quality soccer looks like, so no matter where they’re from, no matter how long they’ve been playing together, they know what they need to do.”

Trafton often stresses the importance of a one-game-at-a-time mentality, which can be difficult to get kids to truly grasp.

“They always look forward to the big games. Getting them to buy into that, it was actually pretty easy. They’re a good group. They bought into the philosophy and it’s worked really well," Trafton said.

“Its always hard just to focus on that one, but I think that’s kind of our team ideology and taking one step at a time. That’s how we’re going to be successful this year," said Milroy.

It seems to be working, as the Rams continue to sport an unbeaten record.