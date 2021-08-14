Great Falls Bison football reloads with 'most talented' core in six years

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High School Bison football team is back on the field today for their first day of practice.

After an abbreviated season where the Bison lost to Missoula Sentinel in the quarterfinals of the State AA playoffs, head coach Mark Samson lost key all-state seniors like Levi Torgerson and Ethan DeRoche.

However, with another year under his belt, all-state quarterback and team captain Reed Harris is stepping into his role this year with the notion that everyone is locked in and ready to go.

“Overall, knowing the jobs everyone has to do, everyone’s kind of polished that out so now we should be pretty sharp,” Harris said.

Samson highlighted the core group he brings back in many of captains and standout performers like Harris, Garrett Stone and Zach Newton along with the receivers and running backs, are some of the best he’s coached in his time at Great Falls High School.

“We have a core of skill kids that are seniors that are as good as anybody I’ve had here in my six years here overall as a group,” Samson said.

Overall, the talent is there for this group and for Harris, he can’t wait to see them in action Aug. 27 against Helena High.

“I’m excited for our first game, it’s going to be really big,” Harris remarked. “It’s supposed to be one of the biggest games of the season and I’m just happy to start getting out and hitting some people.”

