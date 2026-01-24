Flathead girls dominate, Glacier boys hold on in Kalispell doubleheader

KALISPELL — It was a split in the first Kalispell Glacier-vs.-Kalispell Flathead basketball doubleheader of the year, and the action did not disappoint.

Flathead's girls won 65-30 while Glacier's boys prevailed 54-52.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Flathead Girls dominate, and Glacier Boys hold on in crosstown doubleheader

In the first matchup, the Flathead girls looked more like a state contender than they did a winless team with a dominant performance in the paint.

The two-headed monster of junior Grace Gall and freshman Lexi Herion put on a strong performance underneath, using their size to their advantage against Glacier’s small-ball defense.

With a few baskets contributed by Caitlin Converse as well, the Bravettes handled the Wolfpack with a 35-point win.

The boys' game was an entirely different story, with a close and competitive game throughout.

Glacier came out quickly thanks to the play of Cooper Pelc and Ethan Kastelitz in the first half, leading the scoring charge. Glacier went into the half with a 10-point lead, which held for a while until the Braves crawled their way back.

In the Final minutes, Lance Schneller was able to cut the deficit to four with a clutch basket, later followed up by a clutch 3-poiter from Kyler Kossman, but that was as close as the Braves could get.

Free throws were the difference in this one as Glacier had 42 attempts at the line to Flathead’s 11.

Pelc went 14 for 16 from the line, with most of those coming in the final stretch.

