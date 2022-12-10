Flathead Bravettes prepare to build off their third place finish at state last year

KALISPELL — With high school basketball tipping off the Flathead Bravettes are one team that has the goal of bringing home some new hardware, especially after their third place finish at state last year.

"Really one of the keys to last year’s success was getting the girls to come together and just believe in themselves and they did that on their own," said head coach Sam Tudor. "I was really proud of them."

And Tudor knows he’s got a great group to work with that he can trust in the clutch time.

"The way they performed, they were very comfortable out there and I just told the players I think it’s a groups of gamers, you know when the lights come on, the uniforms are put on, that’s when they really shine," said Tudor. "It’s humbling to be a part of to be honest."

One of the four seniors, Akila Kubi, knows that the strong play from the team can be attributed to all the years they’ve spent playing together.

"I’ve been playing with these girls since second grade," said Kubi. "It’s just like the chemistry we have together is just unbreakable and it’s always fun and it’s so nice just to come here after school and play some basketball with people I’ve grown up with."

And when it comes to building off their third place finish at state last year the Bravettes are brimming with confidence.

"I’m feeling very confident in us, I think we’ll definitely be placing pretty high like last year and maybe even win a championship," said Kubi.

Fellow senior Avery Chouinard knows the path to reach the top will take everything the team has.

"Push hard through the last finals," said Chouinard. "I mean like last year divisionals was very tough for us but we just stuck through it and we made it to state which was our goal."

When it comes to her belief in the teams ability to win it all Chouinard shared her thoughts.

"I hope so, I think we’re gonna do pretty well this year, I’m really excited," said Chouinard with a smile.

The Bravettes will have their first home game Friday December 16th at 7pm where they’ll host Bozeman.