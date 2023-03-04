Eastern AA girls: Billings West, Billings Skyview to battle for title

GREAT FALLS — Billings West used a great defensive second quarter Friday to knock off the tournament host, Great Falls, and advance to the Eastern AA girls championship game. Billings Skyview pulled away from Bozeman Gallatin in the third quarter to secure their date with West in the title game Saturday at 6:30 p.m..

The Bison will face Bozeman at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday for a chance to play in the third-place game. Gallatin will head to the consolation bracket and face Billings Senior at 9:30.

Billings West 53 , Great Falls 34

The Bears got out to a fast start and never trailed in the game. Great Falls was able to keep it close throughout the first quarter and only trailed 14-10. But West only gave up two points in the second quarter. They used four steals and three blocks in the first half to gain a 28-12 lead.

That lead was in jeopardy midway through the third after Dani Senger and Ashlyn Jones created a run for the Bison, cutting the lead to eight. West was able to respond with a run of its own in the same quarter, pushing the lead back to 16, which allowed the Bears to cruise to victory.

Kourtney Grossman scored a game high 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting performance. The Bears also finished with 13 assists on their 20 made field goals. For the Bison, Jones led her squad with 13 points. Senger chipped in nine of her own.

Billings Skyview 58, Gallatin 38

The Falcons didn’t shoot great from the field in the first half, only putting in 23% of their shots. But Gallatin wasn’t much different as it only made 24%. By the time the halftime buzzer rang, Skyview was holding a 25-22 lead.

Slyview used a 17-6 third quarter to separate itself on the scoreboard and led 42-28 going into the fourth. The Falcons would get the lead to as much as 20 in the fourth, at which point it was too late for a Raptors’ comeback.

After going 1 of 9 in the first half, Breanna Williams bounced back with 6-of-9 shooting in the second half, going for a game high 22 points to lead Skyview. Right behind her was teammate Alexis Brauer, who scored 21 with 5 3-pointers. Freshman guard Jada Davis led the Raptors with a team high 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals.