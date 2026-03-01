BILLINGS — Title night belonged to Billings Central Saturday at the Eastern A divisional tournament inside First Interstate Arena on Saturday as the Rams swept this year's boys and girls championship games.

Billings Central boys 67, Glendive 42

Depth was again a giant difference maker for Billings Central's boys on the way to a 67-42 win over Glendive in the night's opening championship game. Eight players scored for the Rams while only seven made their way onto the court for Glendive until final-minute substitutions.

The Red Devils stayed within 34-24 at halftime before Central kicked it into high gear with a big third-quarter run. Darcy Merchant led the Rams in scoring with 18 while Gunnar Larsen added 11. Cy Hansen collected eight rebounds to lead both teams, helping hold Glendive to 32% shooting.

Glendive star sophomore Ethan Rivas hit some big first-half shots but was held to 11 points.

Lockwood and Miles City also advanced to state. The Lions took the consolation game with a 62-41 win over the Cowboys. Class A's state tournament is March 12-14 in Great Falls.

Saturday's loser-out scores

Lockwood 77, East Helena 57, loser out

Miles City 56, Havre 52, loser out

WATCH championship highlights:

Eastern A: Divisional title night belongs to Billings Central boys, girls

Billings Central girls 44, Havre 36

Neither team shot the lights out, but Billings Central's girls pulled away from rival Havre to win the Eastern A divisional crown, 44-36.

Havre led 17-16 at halftime as the teams combined on 11 for 40 field goal shooting — each 1 for 9 from outside the arc. The Blue Ponies led most of the night before a fourth-quarter Central surge when the Rams outscored Havre 13-5 to close the game.

Havre shot 23% overall with six assists. Central finished at 39 percent field goal shooting with two assists.

Kam Reinker again led the Rams with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Annika Stergar finished with 11 points while the rest of the Rams combined for 10. Amaya Jarvis turned in a double-double for Havre with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ariana Gary had 10 and eight.

Hardin and Laurel are also state tournament-bound after meeting in Saturday's consolation, an 80-42 Hardin victory. Class A's state tournament is March 12-14 in Great Falls.

Saturday's loser-out scores

Laurel 36, Lewistown 33

Hardin 50, East Helena 27