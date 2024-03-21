E.A.T: Great Falls CMR softball looking to restore programs winning tradition

GREAT FALLS — Effort, attitude, and togetherness (E.A.T) is the team motto for this years Rustler softball team. Great Falls CMR has seven returning varsity players, including three seniors that help carry out that motto every day in practice.

“We have effort. We always put 110% in. Attitude, we always have great attitude on the field no matter what happens. Togetherness, we are always together as a family and it makes us better players,” explained senior outfielder Floer Chinger.

Head coach Alex Hurley told MTN that her team is very young but talented and she has set the bar high for this season. The teams strength will be their powerful hitting. According to both coach and senior pitcher Abby Fatz, the batting lineup will be strong from top to bottom.

One of the teams challenges for this season will come from the pitching mound. The Rustlers have two pitchers with varsity experience but Hurley is looking to groom a third pitcher that will be able to help at the varsity level. She also explained that the teams youth may come into affect down the line but the talent levels are high enough to make up for it.

The Rustlers have not been to the state championship game since winning back-to-back titles in 2016-2017. Hurley and her squad are looking to continue taking steps in the right direction to restore the programs rich tradition of winning.

“I know what Rustler softball means and the tradition that comes behind it, and the girls know that as well,” said Hurley. “We have a lot of pride in Rustler softball and to be able to go out and compete everyday, hopefully we can show what we got this year.”

CMR’s season begins on March 28th with a double-header against Glacier and Flathead at the Multi Sports Complex in Great Falls.